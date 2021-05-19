MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 2,811 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
That brings the total to 2,299,596 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Florida Couple Pleads Guilty To Attacking Bears With Dogs, Posting Gruesome Videos On Social Media
There were 45 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,999.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.16% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.61%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 501 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported death.
The death toll stands now at 6,334.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 496,422.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.53% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.10%.READ MORE: Florida Gambling Deal Gets Final Approval From House
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 218 new cases and 5 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 3,031.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 242,635 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 2.97% while the 14-day positivity rate was 3.62%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 9 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 7,049 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: SEE IT: 11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Knife-Wielding Florida Man During Attempted Kidnapping
The single-day positivity rate was 3.14% while the 14-day positivity rate was 3.19%.