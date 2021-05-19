MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 2,811 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 2,299,596 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 45 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,999.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.16% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.61%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 501 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported death.

The death toll stands now at 6,334.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 496,422.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.53% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.10%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 218 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 3,031.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 242,635 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 2.97% while the 14-day positivity rate was 3.62%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 9 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 7,049 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.14% while the 14-day positivity rate was 3.19%.