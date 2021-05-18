MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is kicking things up a notch with a surprise performance by The Chainsmokers.
The exclusive performance by the Grammy winning duo is scheduled to take place, Thursday, May 20, poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
The performance is part of the Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Queen of Entertaining herself, Martha Stewart and hospitality mogul, David Grutman.
VIP tables are officially sold out but a limited number of concert-only tickets are on sale now at sobewff.org/chainsmokers. The $150 concert-only ticket will get you into the event at 10:45 p.m. to enjoy theatre-style seating and complimentary cocktails.
The SOBEWFF has implemented the new COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols that follow guidance from the FIU Healthcare Committee.