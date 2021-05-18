MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash is pleading with the public for help to find the driver behind the brutal crime.

Investigators say the incident happened on May 2 when 68-year-old Rupert Webley was entering the crosswalk along the intersection of SW 184 Street and SW 112 Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle, which was captured on surveillance video, then fatally struck Webley and took off.

On Tuesday, police handed out flyers along that intersection where the hit-and-run happened in the hopes that someone can help identify the driver.

Meanwhile, his family said they are mourning the loss as they search for the person responsible.

“It has torn our family apart and broken our hearts. Junior was a person who never ever hurt anybody at any time. We’re asking anyone who saw anything, or heard anything, to come forward,” said Peter Webley, Rupert’s brother.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.