PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Charges have been dropped against a Plantation gym owner arrested for violating pandemic emergency orders. And he’s not the only one who’s legal fight is ending.

Mike Carnevale was arrested twice and his wife, Jullian, was arrested once last summer.

They were accused of not following local COVID-19 ordinances that required anyone attending a gym to wear a mask.

He spoke out at the time, saying, “Do you want me to wear a mask? I will do what you want me to do. Just don’t make me bully my community into putting one on!”

Now the Carnevales are no longer facing legal issues regarding any COVID regulation violations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order pardoning all COVID-related charges and arrests.

In court, the state said it would drop the case.

“Pursuant to Gov. DeSantis’ executive order, the state attorney’s office is announcing a nol pros on Mr. Carnevale and Ms. Gilbert’s cases,” said Assistant State Attorney Margaret Carpenter.

Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis Monday responding to his order, saying he would recommend to the court that, “…those who have been sentenced, have their sentences vacated.”

He also said he’ll direct prosecutors to “…dismiss those offenses involving all alleged violations of COVID-19 Emergency Executive Orders.”

Steve Carbone owns Hunters Beach Bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach. He was fine $15,000 for alleged violations of COVID rules. It was reduced to $7,500. He paid it but is now hoping the governor’s orders mean he’ll get that money back.

“We just feel the city made a mistake and they should own up and refund the money. They’re not entitled to it, according to the governor,” Carbone said.

That’s not how the city’s attorney, Alain Boileau, sees it.

In a statement he said, “None of the Governor’s Orders require or result in any refunds. The recent Clemency orders, for example, only deal with criminal charges and penalties, not civil fines. The previous orders suspended fines only. There will be no refunds.”