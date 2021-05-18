  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cookies, Local TV, Miami News, Publix

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fully-vaccinated shoppers no longer have to wear masks or facial coverings at Publix and now kids are getting their cookies back too!

Publix is once again giving free cookies to kids, after pausing the popular cookie giveaway program in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Florida Man Captures Astonishing Photos Of Pregnant Bull Shark During Face-To-Face Encounter

The Publix cookies, given out in the bakery, are a hot item among the younger crowd but parents love them too because they keep the little ones quiet, at least for a little while.

READ MORE: Val Demings Planning To Challenge Marco Rubio For Senate Seat

The updated mask rules went into effect on Saturday May 15, however, customers who have not been vaccinated, are still required to wear a face mask while shopping.

MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Judge Martin Zilber, Facing Discipline Hearing For Accusations Of Misconduct, Has Resigned

 

CBSMiami.com Team