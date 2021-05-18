MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fully-vaccinated shoppers no longer have to wear masks or facial coverings at Publix and now kids are getting their cookies back too!
Publix is once again giving free cookies to kids, after pausing the popular cookie giveaway program in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: Florida Man Captures Astonishing Photos Of Pregnant Bull Shark During Face-To-Face Encounter
The Publix cookies, given out in the bakery, are a hot item among the younger crowd but parents love them too because they keep the little ones quiet, at least for a little while.READ MORE: Val Demings Planning To Challenge Marco Rubio For Senate Seat
The updated mask rules went into effect on Saturday May 15, however, customers who have not been vaccinated, are still required to wear a face mask while shopping.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Judge Martin Zilber, Facing Discipline Hearing For Accusations Of Misconduct, Has Resigned