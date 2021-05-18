FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — With just three weeks to go before the end of the Broward County Public School year, about two dozen parents demonstrated in front of headquarters on Tuesday, urging the District to lift the mandatory mask requirements.

“We are looking at the data closely and we are making our community aware. No more masks for children,” said parent Victoria Bravo.

“It’s time to forget about the crisis and go back to our normal lives,” said Maria Magdalena. Magdalena says her granddaughter complains of headaches when she wears a mask.

The District has required masks in schools since in person learning returned last fall, but with new CDC recommendations on lifting mask requirements, these parents say it’s time the schools reflect the change.

“The governor has issued an Executive Order. They should obey the law, they expect us to obey the law,” said Gabriel Carrera.

In a written response to CBS4, the District said, “The School Board’s policy on this matter, which requires the adherence to physical distancing protocols and use of face masks, remains in effect at this time. The District will evaluate the new CDC recommendations and continue to work closely with federal and local health experts for guidance on current and future school safety protocols. The health and safety of our students and staff are our District’s highest priorities.”