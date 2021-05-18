MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators have released new video in the case of a young Pennsylvania woman who was found dead inside a South Beach hotel room during spring break.
The video, which police edited to conceal the victim, is from the hotel lobby surveillance camera.READ MORE: ‘Craps, Roulette & Sports Betting’: Florida Senate Approves 30-Year Gaming Deal With Seminole Tribe
It shows the moment when 24-year-old Christine Englehardt walks by with Dorian Taylor and Evoire Collier, the two men charged in the case.READ MORE: Miami Beach Announces Restrictions For Memorial Day Holiday Weekend
About a half hour later, Collier and Taylor can be seen leaving the hotel.
Police also released interrogation video, where they showed Taylor a picture of Englehardt.MORE NEWS: 'I Am Getting My Strength Back Day By Day': Kidney Transplant Recipient On Road To Recovery
Collier and Taylor remain in jail, charged with sexual assault and stealing her belongings.