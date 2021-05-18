MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mostly cloudy and mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Another breezy, warm day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low but a few quick showers may blow in on the breeze. Highs will remain below normal for this time of year in the low to mid-80s. Our average high is 87 degrees. Tuesday night we stay breezy and mild with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

As the breeze builds this week, hazardous boating and beach conditions will continue. A small craft advisory will go into effect Tuesday evening and last through Thursday evening.

On Tuesday, winds will be out of the east-northeast at 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas will run about 5 to 8 feet and it will be choppy on the bays. There is a high risk of rip currents through Friday evening. Red flags will be flying at beaches indicating it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

Wednesday through Friday will be windy with east winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. The rain chance will increase mid to late week due to the stronger onshore flow and some moisture. Our highs will remain below average in the low to mid-80s.

This Saturday will not be as blustery, but still breezy with highs close to the mid-80s.