Filed Under:Local TV, Memorial Day, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach is making plans for big crowds this Memorial Day weekend.

On Tuesday, the city announced some of the restrictions that will be in place.

READ MORE: ‘Craps, Roulette & Sports Betting’: Florida Senate Approves 30-Year Gaming Deal With Seminole Tribe

License tag readers will be in use across the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways, which will also have reduced lanes going eastbound.

READ MORE: New Surveillance Video In Case Of Woman Found Dead In South Beach Hotel Room

Some beaches will see caps on how many people can access them.

There will also be a traffic loop in place to keep flow moving.

MORE NEWS: 'I Am Getting My Strength Back Day By Day': Kidney Transplant Recipient On Road To Recovery

And the city will put a stop to Slingshot, scooter and golf cart rentals.