MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has made a decision about masks.

Masks remain mandatory indoors for the rest of this school year. However, they will be optional for outdoor activities.

The biggest news perhaps is that masks will be optional indoors and outdoors for next school year.

The decision was announced after Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho met with the district’s health advisors late Tuesday afternoon.

A decision about summer school has not been made yet.

As for Broward, the school district has not made a decision about masks yet, and that has some parents upset.

They protested outside of the Broward County School Board Tuesday, demanding children be unmasked while at school.

The protesters cited the recent executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxing the majority of COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

“The governor has issues an executive order. It’s being ignored by these people here. They need to obey the law. They expect parents to obey the law but they’re lawless,” said demonstrator Gabriel Carrera.