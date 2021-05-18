FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A little more than a month after undergoing a kidney transplant operation, Tyron Grooms is making progress in his recovery.

“Right now my body is getting adjusted to the new kidney. I am getting my strength back day by day, I’m a little more active,” he said.

His family members said they’ve noticed a difference, he’s full of life again.

“Once you get a transplant and the transplant is working well, you basically get your life back,” said Dr. Muhammad R. Mustafa, Medical Director of the South Florida Transplant Center at Broward Health Medical Center.

Grooms had been on dialysis for five years and was not really interested in getting a transplant. He changed his mind, however, after listening to family members and his medical team at Broward Health.

“I think it was a matter of talking to him and explaining how the transplant works,” said Dr. Mustafa. “It’s not a new therapy, not an experimental thing. It has been done for a very long time.”

In March, Grooms put his name on the transplant list and a match came quickly. He underwent transplant surgery on April 3rd, right at the beginning of Donate Life Month, which encourages people to donate organs.

In 2019, nearly 40,000 transplants of various kinds, including kidneys, brought renewed life to those desperately in need of them.

“I was super nervous, scared of not knowing what the next day would be like and the day after,” said Grooms.

He said his new kidney came from a young man, but he doesn’t know his name or his family.

“It was very significant in the fact that their son died on Good Friday, the same as Jesus, and he was able to donate to me. I was able to live and I woke up Sunday morning with a kidney,” said Grooms.

It made for a special Easter Sunday for Grooms and his family.

“I would recommend for anyone to go through the process of getting on the list, you never know what God has in store for you,” said Grooms.

“He’s doing great. Every time we see him in the clinic, he jokes now, so it makes me think it is working pretty good, actually,” said Dr. Mustafa.

Grooms was very lucky in getting a transplant so quickly, the average wait time for a kidney from a deceased donor is three to five years.