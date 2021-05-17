MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The UHealth pediatric mobile unit took to the streets on Monday to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone aged 12 and above.
The mobile health unit was stationed at Visitation Catholic Church at 100 NE 191st Street in Northeast Miami-Dade.
It had all three vaccines available. The single-shot Johnson and Johnson and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for kids 12 and above.
The UHealth pediatric mobile unit, which provides free medical care to the most underserved populations, will make several other stops throughout Miami-Dade County this week.
Here is the schedule:
- Tuesday 5/18: Center for Haitian Studies; 8260 NE 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33138
- Wednesday 5/19: Air Base K-8 Center for International Education; 12829 S.W. 272 St. Homestead, FL 33032
- Friday 5/21: Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; 11691 N.W. 25 St. Doral, FL 33172
- Saturday 5/22: Little Havana Health Fair and Vaccinations (Next to Jose Marti Park) ; 434 S.W. 3rd Ave. Miami, FL 33130
Appointments can be scheduled by calling (305) 243-6407. Walk-ins are also welcome.