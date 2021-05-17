MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
The rain chance remains low for the day, however, a few showers are possible.
There will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures climb to the low to mid-80s.
Due to the strong onshore breeze, there is a high risk for rip currents and small craft should exercise caution.
On Tuesday, we’ll see more of the same. Warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Hazardous beach and boating conditions will continue throughout the entire week due to the onshore flow. In fact, the National Weather Service said the high risk for rip currents will last through Friday evening. Red flags will be flying at the beaches indicating it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.
As the winds increase Wednesday through Friday, advisories will likely be issued for boaters.