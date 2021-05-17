CINCINNATI (CBSMiami/AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín broke a tie in the 85th minute with his second goal of the game and Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Sunday to spoil the home opener and TQL Stadium debut.

“Ultimately at 2-2 with six or seven minutes to go, the big players stood up and won us the game. The main focus for me in the next six to eight months is building a culture, building a spirit and building togetherness. I’m super proud of them [the players], but also we still have a lot of work to do,” said head coach Phil Neville.

Miami (2-2-2) squandered a two-goal advantage before Higuaín’s shot from the center of the box found the top right corner.

At the 82nd minute, Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund converted a header off a cross from Luciano Acosta following a corner.

Álvaro Barreal got Cincinnati (0-3-1) on the board with a shot from the center of the box and found the bottom right corner at the 59th minute.

At the 38th minute, Higuaín took a pass from his brother, Federico Higuaín, slipped a defender and put it past keeper Kenneth Vermeer for a 2-0 lead

Brek Shea started Miami off when he got inside a defender and tapped in a long pass from Gregore in the seventh minute.

Inter Miami returns to action on Saturday, May 22, when it faces Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)