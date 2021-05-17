Looking for millions in cash prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences? The Florida Lottery is here with Guy Harvey’s $500,000 Florida Cash Scratch-Off Tickets, plus the Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Giveaway! This is your shot to catch the wave and win big prizes including a 2021 Guy Harvey Edition Ford F-150, $1000 cash prizes, and a VIP trip to Grand Cayman.

This VIP Caribbean Getaway includes four days, three nights vacation for two people at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa; Roundtrip first-class airfare for 2; 1 full day offshore fishing charter; Helicopter tour of Grand Cayman; Meals via Visa/MasterCard gift card; and Car rental. But that’s not all. The prizes get even better: a $1,000 Guy Harvey shopping spree plus a private lunch and gallery tour with Guy Harvey. Totally awesome!

Go to your favorite Florida Lottery retailer today and buy Guy Harvey’s $500,000 Florida Scratch-Off Tickets for your chance to catch millions of instant cash prizes!

Must be 18 or older to play. Play responsibly.

For more information and rules, visit https://www.flalottery.com

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $39 billion to enhance education and sending more than 880,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $72.5 billion in prizes and made nearly 3,000 people millionaires.

Above content provided by the Florida Lottery.