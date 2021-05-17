MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 1,976 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 2,293,980 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 59 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,857.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.42% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.79%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 464 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,319.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 495,367.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.76% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.33%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 185 new cases and 1 additional death.

The death toll stands at 3,012.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 242,199 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.38% while the 14-day positivity rate was 3.91%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were no newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 7,038 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 1.45% while the 14-day positivity rate was 3.45%.