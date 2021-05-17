MIAMI (CBS Miami) — The search for missing person comes to an end with devastating news.
Miami police says they have tentatively I-D the body of Diana Gomez Sanchez near the Pelican Harbor Marina.
The 16-year-old went missing Saturday morning around 6am after going for her run.
Police would not go into specifics on who found Sanchez on Sunday evening or her cause of death, but they believe foul play is involved.
"This is jus a tragic moment, beyond words for our community and for Diana's family. Her body was discovered this afternoon at this location anyone who may have seen anything that may at the moment seemed not normal don't think twice about it, something that you think doesn't quite fit, if you're not sure, don't hesitate. Call the Miami Police Department Homicide Unit or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers," said Armando Aguilar the Assistant Chief at Miami Police Department.
The number to crime stoppers is 305-471-TIPS.