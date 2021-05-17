MIAMI (CBS Miami) – The search for a missing teen has come to an end with devastating news.

Family members have identified a body found near Pelican Harbor Marina on the NE 79th Street Causeway as that of 16-year-old Diana Gomez Sanchez.

She went missing Saturday morning around 6 a.m. after going for a run. Her body was found around 5 p.m.

Police would not go into specifics on who found Sanchez on Sunday evening or the cause of death, but they do believe foul play is involved.

“This is just a tragic moment, beyond words for our community and for Diana‘s family. We ask that any member of the public that may have seen anything, she was reported missing yesterday at 8:30 a.m. after having left her home just after six in the morning, anyone who may have seen anything that, at the moment seemed not normal, don’t think twice about it, don’t hesitate, call the Miami Police Department Homicide Unit or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers,” said Miami police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar.

If you have information that can help the police, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).