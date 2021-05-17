FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in last week’s deadly shooting in Davie.
Roy Diesfeld, 39, has been charged with murder while engaged in a felony offense.
The shooting happened Friday in the 5900 block of SW 36th Court.
Investigators said Diesfeld and Donald Warchawsky, 41, got into an argument. As the fight grew more heated, Diesfeld reportedly shot Warchawsky. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.
Diesfeld took off after the shooting. He was later arrested in Fort Lauderdale