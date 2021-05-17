HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — Miss Mexico Andrea Meza won the 69th Miss Universe competition which culminated Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted "Viva Mexico!"
Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.
Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year's ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.
Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.
The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe.
