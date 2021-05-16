By CBSMiami.com Team
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department needs help locating 72-year-old Levan McKenzie.

McKenzie was last seen on Thursday, May 13, in the 3800 block of NW 8 Street.

No word on what he was last seen wearing.

The 72-year-old suffers from a medical condition that requires treatment.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Lauderhill PD at (954) 497-4700.

