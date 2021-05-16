MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Calling all dino lovers out there!
“Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” has just opened at the Frost Science in downtown Miami.READ MORE: Researchers Develop Wearable Sensor That Measures Scratching To Help Better Treat Patients
The exhibit has life-size interactives that promise to be great fun for the entire family.READ MORE: Travel Advisors Say Seniors Among Those Leading Bookings To Europe Ahead Of Reopening
“It’s an exhibition about pterosaurs, which are the largest flying vertebrates ever. They were flying around 150 million years ago and went extinct about 66 million years ago. They range in size from a sparrow up to 33-foot wingspan so they’re pretty impressive,” explained a Frost Science expert.
He continued, “Pterosaurs are just beginning to be known based on fossil finds. So as we find more fossils, which is regularly we’re finding more and more different species. Right now there was about 150 different species known but scientists think that they were thousands of different species.”MORE NEWS: South Florida Shoppers Have Mixed Reaction As Some Stores Relax Mask Mandates
The exhibit, which is sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and the American Museum of Natural History, runs through Sept. 6.