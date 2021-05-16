MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of motorcycle riders hopped on their bikes Sunday to raise money for some good causes.

More than 400 riders left from Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters in Doral and made their way to Key Largo.

This was their first ride. It was organized by the Police Officer Assistance Trust and Hispanic Police Officers Association.

They were even given a police escort as they headed out.

They say this wound up being even bigger than expected and they were glad to see the support.

“Extremely excited. I can’t believe the turnout. I predicted about maybe 200 bikes and it went way over that,” said Carlos Arguelles, president of the Hispanic Police Officers Association.

“For us, it’s important to have a great ride, enjoy the day among friends, and raise money for this great cause,” added Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

Their fundraising goal was at least $30,000. Proceeds went both to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Police Officer Assistance Trust, which helps officers and their families in times of hardship.