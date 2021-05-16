  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Community, Local TV, Miami News, Motorcycle Ride

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of motorcycle riders hopped on their bikes Sunday to raise money for some good causes.

More than 400 riders left from Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters in Doral and made their way to Key Largo.

READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 2,482 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths Reported Sunday

This was their first ride. It was organized by the Police Officer Assistance Trust and Hispanic Police Officers Association.

They were even given a police escort as they headed out.

READ MORE: Lauderhill PD Needs Help Locating 72-Year-Old Levan McKenzie

They say this wound up being even bigger than expected and they were glad to see the support.

“Extremely excited. I can’t believe the turnout. I predicted about maybe 200 bikes and it went way over that,” said Carlos Arguelles, president of the Hispanic Police Officers Association.

“For us, it’s important to have a great ride, enjoy the day among friends, and raise money for this great cause,” added Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

MORE NEWS: Researchers Develop Wearable Sensor That Measures Scratching To Help Better Treat Patients

Their fundraising goal was at least $30,000. Proceeds went both to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Police Officer Assistance Trust, which helps officers and their families in times of hardship.

CBSMiami.com Team