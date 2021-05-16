MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 2,482 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,292,004 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 22 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,798.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.36% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.92%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 529 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 2 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,304.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 494,903.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.58% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.45%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 249 new cases and no additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 3,011.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 242,014 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.20% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.09%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 3 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 7,038 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 2.56% while the 14-day positivity rate was 3.70%.