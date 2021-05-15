MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket will no longer require customers and workers to wear masks, if they are fully vaccinated, starting Saturday, May 15.

Southeastern Grocers, the grocery chains parent company, announced an updated policy on Saturday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask wearing guidance stating fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks both outdoor and indoors, except when in healthcare settings, on public transportation, or in other areas where governments require masks.

A statement from the company reads: “,,,all Southeastern Grocers stores will allow fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in our stores without masks (subject to local government restrictions). However, in keeping with CDC guidelines, we will continue to require those not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while in our stores.”

The news comes as other retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Costco, Publix, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores have also made similar policy changes.

Walmart executives sent a letter to Walmart and Sam’s Club stores as well as supply chain facilities encouraging employees to get vaccinated. The letter stated as of Friday, “vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask,” while unvaccinated shoppers are asked to keep wearing masks in stores.

Employees who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to work without masks starting May 18, the letter said, adding that some workers may have to continue to wear masks for health or sanitation reasons.

However, stores like Target, Home Depot, CVS, and Walgreens will continue to require customers to wear a face covering while in their stores.