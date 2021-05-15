SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting at the Falls Shopping Center in Southwest Miami-Dade after a suspected shoplifter pulled a weapon on an officer, according to police.
According to Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, personnel inside the Macy's Department store, located at SW 136h Street and 92 Avenue, spotted the suspected shoplifter and called police around 8:20 p.m. Friday night.
As Miami-Dade police approached him, he tried to leave the store and pulled out what they believed to be a gun. An officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect in the lower extremities, said Zabaleta.
He was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical but stable condition.
Nobody else was hurt and shoppers inside the store were never in any danger.
As for the weapon, Zabaleta said it turned out to be a knife that looks identical to a gun.