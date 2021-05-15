MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,319 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
That brings the total to 2,289,522 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 57 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,776.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.03%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 651 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,302.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 494,374.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.81% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.60%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 289 new cases and 9 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 3,011.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 241,765 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.50% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.24%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 5 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 5 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 7,035 cases and 49 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 2.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 3.78%.