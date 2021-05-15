MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Costco has updated its in-store mask policy in the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s latest guidance.

On Thursday, the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most settings, except where required by state and local laws.

Costco has announced that in its U.S. locations, where there are no state or local mask requirements, members and guests who are fully vaccinated can enter a store without a face mask or face shield. While they will not require proof of vaccination, they ask that guests and members cooperate with the revised policy.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid.

In locations where there the state or local jurisdiction does have a mask mandate, they will follow the state or local regulations.

The news comes as other retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Costco, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores have also made similar policy changes.

However, stores like Target, Home Depot, CVS, and Walgreens will continue to require customers to wear a face covering while in their stores.