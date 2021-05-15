MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in Friday’s shooting in a Fort Lauderdale shooting that injured two men.

Fort Lauderdale police said Palm Beach resident Carlos Diaz Mieses, 24, has been taken into custody and charged accordingly.

The shooting happened at the Good Greek Moving and Storage Company, in the 3300 block of SW 12 Avenue. The business is in a new warehouse district just north of I-595 and the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Police said around 9 a.m., Mieses got into argument with another employee. When it escalated, a third employee tried to stop the fight.

At one point, Mieses reportedly pulled a gun and shot the man he had been arguing with and the man who tried to break it up.

“It was yelling, a fight, you could hear it was a fight,” said Joy, a resident who lives behind the warehouse district where the moving company is based.

Joy said since the warehouse district was built a couple of years ago, she’s lost more than her view.

“I’m ready to get out of here. This used to be so tranquil, the country,” said.

Both of the injured men were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.