MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – An amber alert has been issued for 9-year-old Aniya Arcia, last seen on the 2500 block of Northeast 8th street in Homestead.

Aniya was last seen wearing a green romper, and has brown hair.

Police say she may be accompanied with 35-year-old Lewis Garcia, and they may be traveling in a 2009 Honda Ridgeline, with the tag CYYA50.

If you have any information, please call police.