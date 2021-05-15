MIAMI (CBSMiami) -Getting shots in arms, Miami-Dade held a pop-up vaccination event Saturday in South Miami to reach those underserved communities.
The event was hosted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management, and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in partnership with the South Miami Children’s Clinic.READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 3,319 New Cases, 57 Additional Deaths Reported Saturday
The clinic vaccinated those 12 and older, it was the county’s second pop-up event since March.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting
More than 1,200 people with registered appointments received the Pfizer vaccine at the event. They were also scheduled to return to the clinic in 21 days for their second dose.MORE NEWS: Costco Drops Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated Employees, Shoppers
The county said as more of the population gets vaccinated, it will help create herd immunity within many multigenerational homes across Miami-Dade.