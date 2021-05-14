MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday, the Miami Heat announced the theme for this season’s playoff run will be United In Black, as they will sport their classic black uniforms.

The Heat clinched their playoff berth with a road victory against the Celtics Wednesday.

Making their 20th appearance in the NBA Playoffs in the past 26 seasons, one of the underlying goals of the reigning Eastern Conference champions is to use the platform of the NBA Playoffs to continue the conversation around social justice as the team competes for its fourth NBA championship.

Individual game tickets for Round 1 home games of the 2021 United In Black Miami HEAT Playoffs presented by AT&T will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 19th at 2:00 p.m.

An AMEX presale will take place from Tuesday, May 18th at 5:00 p.m. to Wednesday, May 19th at 1:59 pm.

There will be a four-ticket limit per household per game.

Individual game ticket inventory is limited and tickets are expected to sell quickly. Fans can purchase tickets online at HEAT.com.

Heat fans can get their hands on the latest United in Black fashions at all The Miami HEAT Store locations here.

The team will once again donate the proceeds from the franchise’s social justice-themed shirt collections, as well as the on-court United in Black player warm-up shirts, to local community organizations serving the Black community in South Florida.

Two new organizations, the YWCA of South Florida and 5000 Role Models of Excellence join the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and Health in the Hood as beneficiaries of the proceeds of the United in Black merchandise collection.

The 2021 NBA Playoffs kick off Saturday, May 22.