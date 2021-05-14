  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Florida News, Local TV, Mega Millions, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a whopping $430 million after nobody won the top prize on Tuesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since February 19.

The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $291.1 million before taxes.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.

