MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a whopping $430 million after nobody won the top prize on Tuesday.
The Mega Millions jackpot hasn't been won since February 19.
The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $291.1 million before taxes.
Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.
