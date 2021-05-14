  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Miami-Dade Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Friday morning.

It happened in the area of SW 110th Avenue and Sunset Drive in Kendall shortly before 2 a.m.

According to a witness the victim worked in the area.

Sunset Drive near SW 110th Avenue was shut down for several hours while the investigation took place. It has since re-opened.

Officers on scene told CBS4 they are looking for a newer model Mercedes Benz with front end damage.

