MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Miami-Dade Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Friday morning.
It happened in the area of SW 110th Avenue and Sunset Drive in Kendall shortly before 2 a.m.READ MORE: Taste Of The Town: More To Mediterranean Dining At Abba Telavivian Kitchen In South Beach
According to a witness the victim worked in the area.READ MORE: ‘Just Really Shaken Up’: CBS4 Crew Attacked On South Beach While Working Story About Efforts To Cut Down On Violence There
Sunset Drive near SW 110th Avenue was shut down for several hours while the investigation took place. It has since re-opened.MORE NEWS: Search For Missing Florida Teen Tristyn Bailey Ends After Body Found, Teen Charged With Murder
Officers on scene told CBS4 they are looking for a newer model Mercedes Benz with front end damage.