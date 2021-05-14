MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,590 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 2,286,203 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 71 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,719.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.15% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.12%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 716 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,290.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 493,723.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.90% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.74%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 344 new cases and 16 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 3,002.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 241,476 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.43% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.37%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 5 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 7,030 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 2.45% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.05%.