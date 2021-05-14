FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward public transit bus passengers will again have to pay to ride beginning next month.

Broward County Transit (BCT) has announced they will resume collecting bus fares on Tuesday, June 1st. At that time, passengers will be asked to board through the front door to pay their fares and exit through the rear doors.

BCT suspended fares on March 24, 2020, as one of many safety measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers are also required to wear face masks and maintain a safe social distance when riding the bus.

“Safety is our top priority, and we continue to work tirelessly to protect or customers and bus operators. We thank passengers for their patience and for doing their part to keep everyone safe,” said Transportation Director Chris Walton.

BCT urges customers to take advantage of the contactless mobile ticketing app, which will be available on May 24. Mobile tickets are a safe and convenient way to purchase bus fares. Customers can download the Broward County Transit Mobile Ticketing app to their smartphone from Google Play or the Apple App Store, buy their ticket and scan it when boarding.

Beginning May 24th, paper bus passes can be purchased online at Broward.org/BCT or in-person at BCT terminals, county libraries and participating businesses.