MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six out of 25 missing AR-15 style rifles from the Miami Police Department, have been recovered, just one day after reports surfaced about the missing guns.

Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed to CBS4 News that he gave the go ahead to send out an internal memo on Wednesday, which was obtained by CBS4’s news partner Miami Herald.

The memo listed serial numbers of the missing rifles, along with a warning that if the guns were not returned by Monday, they would be reported stolen.

Chief Acevedo said changes will be made to prevent this from happening in the future.

“Management in terms of the way we keep track of equipment is not where it needs to be, and I’ve directed our team to put together a process here so we have a good accounting of our inventory.”

Something similar has happened before inside the walls of Miami PD in the past.

The Miami Herald reports that five years ago nearly a dozen decades-old guns went missing from the property room.

Those guns were never found, and whoever had them is not known.