SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have been involved in a shooting at the Falls Shopping Center in Southwest Miami-Dade after a suspected shoplifter pulled a weapon on an officer.
According to Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, personnel inside the Macy's Department store, located at SW 136h Street and 92 Avenue, spotted the suspected shoplifter and called police.
As Miami-Dade police approached him, he tried to leave the store and pulled out what they believed to be a gun. An officer fired at the suspect, who was hit and transported to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.
Turns out the weapon was actually a knife that looks just like a gun.
The officer was not hurt.