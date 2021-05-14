WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Falls Shopping Center, Local TV, Miami News, Police Involved Shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have been involved in a shooting at the Falls Shopping Center in Southwest Miami-Dade after a suspected shoplifter pulled a weapon on an officer.

According to Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, personnel inside the Macy’s Department store, located at SW 136h Street and 92 Avenue, spotted the suspected shoplifter and called police.

READ MORE: 'There's More Aggression, More Confrontational Attitude': Miami Beach Police Chief On Increasing Safety, Security

As Miami-Dade police approached him, he tried to leave the store and pulled out what they believed to be a gun. An officer fired at the suspect, who was hit and transported to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.

READ MORE: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Associate, Joel Greenberg, Strikes Deal To Plead Guilty, Cooperate With Prosecutors

This knife, that looks like a gun, was pulled out by a suspected shoplifter at Macy’s in the Falls Shopping Center and was shot by police on May 14, 2021, according to police. (CBS4)

Turns out the weapon was actually a knife that looks just like a gun.

MORE NEWS: Publix Drops Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated Customers And Employees

The officer was not hurt.

CBSMiami.com Team