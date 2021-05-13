MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Select vaccination sites are now administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 to 17 now that it has received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

In Miami-Dade, 12 and older can receive the vaccine at the Homestead Sports Complex, at 1601 SE 28th Avenue, Tropical Park, Zoo Miami, and Harris Field Park in Homestead.

In Broward, vaccinations are being administered to those 12 and older at Vizcaya Park, at 14200 SW 55th Street in Miramar. Those 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older have the option of receiving the one-shot Johnson & Johson vaccine. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Select CVS Pharmacies in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties are also offering vaccinations to those 12 and up. Click Here for availability.

In order for an individual aged 12-17 years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the parent or guardian must complete the electronic consent form and accompany the minor to the site.

The Pfizer vaccine is only available for individuals over the age of 12. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only available for those over the age of 18.