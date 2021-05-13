MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and humid start with temperature mostly in the mid to upper 70s in Broward and Miami-Dade.

Hot and humid in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Storms will develop later and some could be strong with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

The stormy weather will hang around Thursday night, lows will be in the low to mid to 70s.

We remain unsettled on Friday due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front. A few showers will be possible Friday morning. But the highest rain chance will be in the afternoon and evening. Another round of storms will develop with the potential for heavy rain in spots.

A late-season spring cold front will sweep in late Friday and drier air will move in just in time for the weekend. It will be less hot, less humid, and breezy. Saturday highs will be more seasonable in the upper 80s. Sunday highs climb to the low 80s.