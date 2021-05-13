MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that the Centers for Disease Control has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade public schools want to get more shots in arms.

“When we vaccinate teachers, school staff, families, and young people, our schools can get back to normal and we can all get back to doing the things we love, with the people we love,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The county is partnering with the school district to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible students, their family and staff at select schools.

“Making the vaccine available at several of our schools, to all those who are eligible, has been a priority of this School Board that will help protect our entire community,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. You can download a COVID-19 screening and consent form by clicking here.

Vaccines are available on Thursday, 5/13, and Thursday, 5/20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for employees, students, and parents of M-DCPS and charter schools; appointments will be coordinated through M-DCPS directly.

1. North Miami Senior High School: 13110 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161

2. Miami Jackson Senior High School: 1751 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142

3. Miami Sunset Senior High School: 13125 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33183

4. Hialeah Gardens Senior High School: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018 – Starts 5/15

Vaccines are also available on Saturday 5/15 and Saturday 5/22 from 9 a.m. to 5 pm at the following locations for the general public. Appointments are not required but you are encouraged to pre-register here to save time on-site.

1. North Miami Senior High School: 13110 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161

2. Miami Jackson Senior High School: 1751 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142

3. Miami Sunset Senior High School: 13125 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33183

4. Homestead Senior High School: 2351 SE 12th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035

5. Robert Morgan Educational Center: 18180 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL 33177

6. Hialeah Gardens Senior High School: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018