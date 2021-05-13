MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday morning, several homeless people got the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust teamed up with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to provide the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Vaccinating with J&J, getting a shot into the arms of people who are so very vulnerable, people who live an average of 13 to 17 fewer years of life,” said Ron Book, the Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

The vaccination tour started on Thursday morning at Greater Bethel Church in Downtown Miami and the group moved to other spots, including the Miami Rescue Mission and the Camillus House.

In total, about 30 people were vaccinated at Greater Bethel Church between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday.

“I’m happy I’m getting one,” said Todd, who received his vaccine.

Jorge Garcia also waited in line for his shot on Thursday morning. He said he’d tried to get an appointment with the county but wasn’t able to.

“I’m excited. It’s for my good health,” he said.