MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that the Centers for Disease Control has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, Jackson Health System is now administering vaccinations to eligible children.
Parents or legal guardians interested in getting their child vaccinated must schedule an appointment at JacksonHealth.org.READ MORE: Select Miami-Dade, Broward Sites Vaccinating Those 12 And Up
All patients must show proof of age, such as a birth certificate, passport, driver’s license, or state ID card. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Warm & Humid, Afternoon Storms Likely
The shots will be given at these eight locations:MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Schools Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations At Schools For Eligible Students, Their Families, Staff
- Holtz Children’s Hospital, 1611 NW 12th Ave. (Use Park Plaza West (Green) Garage)
- Jackson North Medical Center, Pediatric Emergency Department, 160 NW 170th Street, North Miami Beach
- Jackson West Medical Center, 7800 NW 29th St., Doral
- UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Doral, 7400 NW 104th Avenue
- UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Cutler Bay, 18910 South Dixie Highway
- UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Country Walk, 13707 SW 152nd Street, Miami
- UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Keystone Point, 13120 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami
- UHealth Jackson Urgent Care North Dade, 16555 NW 25th Avenue, Miami Gardens
There is no cost for this UHealth Jackson Children’s Care service, health insurance is not necessary.