FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood woman was arrested after she reportedly shot two men in the head during an argument.

It happened Wednesday, just after 3 a.m., in an apartment in the 2000 block of Taylor Street.

Tiffany Miranda, 32, and her boyfriend had been out with another couple when they began arguing, according to her arrest report.

When Miranda returned to the apartment, she was reportedly told she had to move out. According to police, Miranda pushed the man against the front door and then pulled a gun from her waistband and shot him in the head. She then shot the second man in the head as he walked in from the balcony, according to the arrest report. She then fled.

Both of the men were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where one died, the other was listed in critical condition.

Around 4:15 a.m., Miranda turned herself into Hollywood police.

She’s been charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of attempted premeditated murder. She’s being held without bond.