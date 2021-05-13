OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – Federal and local law enforcement authorities are back in Oakland Park, digging up some land as part of a police investigation which started on Wednesday.
Chopper 4 flew over the field, near Northeast 42nd Street and North Dixie Highway on Thursday morning.
The video, from the air and on the ground, shows an excavator digging up the field behind some homes.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office also has a mobile command unit on the scene.
No details about the investigation have been released, but the FBI released a statement calling the search, "a court authorized law enforcement activity."