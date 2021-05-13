FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The family of a man who disappeared after he left a Fort Lauderdale hospital last month is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to him being found and reunited with them.
William "Bill" Schureck, 62, was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital on April 12th after voluntarily seeking mental health treatment.
No one has seen or heard from him since. Police canvassed the area around the hospital but were unable to locate him.
Schureck's family told investigators they believe he suffers from depression and memory loss. He's described as being six feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-HELP (4357).