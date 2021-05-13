Stage Nearly Set For Miss Universe Pageant At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino In HollywoodThis week, the eyes of the world are on the city of Hollywood as they host the Miss Universe 2021 contestants.

Walt Disney World Plans To Relax Physical Distancing In Some Areas Of Its ParksWalt Disney World has announced plans to relax physical distancing measures in select areas of its theme parks.

Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center Says Time Has Come For Return Of Standing OvationsPivoting back to almost normal, Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center is set to bring back major shows, including Broadway productions, with hopefully all seats filled.

CBS4's Dave Warren Gets A Bird's Eye View Of Fort Lauderdale Air Show With The Geico SkytypersCBS4's Dave warren has a preview of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show from above with the Geico Skytypers.

Taste Of The Town: Popular Japanese Restaurant Uchi Miami Finds Home In WynwoodWynwood has a new hot dining destination with Uchi Miami.

Mr. 305 Pitbull Goes One-On-One With CBS4's Lisa Petrillo During The Greater Miami Chamber Of Commerce’s 2021 Economic SummitArmando Christian Perez, known to his millions of fans as Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide, or Mr. 305, is a Grammy-winning global superstar who has sold more than 25 million albums and has 15 billion video views worldwide.