FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Bjørn Johnsen scored two first-half goals and Montreal beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed by lightning for more than two hours.

Johnsen raced past the defense in the 14th minute for Djordje Mihailovic’s through ball and slotted it inside the near post. Eleven minutes later, following a Miami giveaway, Johnsen redirected Romell Quioto’s pass off the post and in.

The match was stopped in the 47th minute after lightning strikes were reported in the area. Play resumed 2 hours, 17 minutes later.

Montreal midfielder Emanuel Maciel hit the crossbar in the 77th minute and fellow second-half substitute Erik Hurtado had a one-on-one opportunity denied by goalkeeper John McCarthy in the 83rd.

Montreal improved to 2-1-2, and Miami dropped to 1-2-2.

The loss snapped a three-game unbeaten streak for Inter Miami after a quick turnaround for the midweek match.

“The first half was unacceptable from us all, myself included”, said Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville. “We performed better in the second half, but ultimately we were beaten by the better team. It’s hard to take and it’s the first time it’s happened this season. I think it’s a bit of a reality check for us in terms of where we are and where we want to get to. We know we have a lot of work to do.”

Inter Miami returns to action on Sunday, May 17, when it faces FC Cincinnati in the opening of the soccer specific TQL Stadium.

