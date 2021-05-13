MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 61-year-old Alabama man is facing a sexual battery charge after climbing into bed with a strange woman at her Miami Beach hostel and sexually assaulting her.

According to the police arrest report, Joel Bush, from Montgomery, was taken into custody in the courtyard of the Bikini Hostel at 1255 West Avenue, “shirtless, in boxers and in the process of putting on his shorts.”

According to Miami Beach police, the victim identified Bush as the man who entered her room, crawled into her bed, and sexually assaulted her.

She told police she and her boyfriend had been a local bar, but she left by herself around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and walked back to the hostel.

She said she left the door to the room ajar because her boyfriend didn’t have a key and expected him to be back soon. They were staying in a private room in the main house of the hostel. She said she took a shower and went to bed.

The report states she woke up when she felt a person in the bed, and she thought it was her boyfriend. But it was actually a stranger between her legs.

The victim said she “thought it was a nightmare and told the unknown male to stop,” states the report. “The defendant stopped and laid next to her as she continued to tell him to leave and get out.”

Bush, according to the police report, eventually got up and left.

Bush was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery.