NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 28-year-old woman who police say posed as a student and snuck into American Senior High School to try to promote her Instagram page, has bonded out of jail.

According to the police report, Audrey Nicole Francisquini, walked right into the school on Monday, located at 18350 NW 67 Avenue dressed like other students. She was even wearing a backpack and carrying a skateboard.

Police said she walked the hallways handing out flyers promoting her Instagram account and used her cell phone to video herself wandering throughout the school.

School security confronted her while students were in class and she claimed she was a student looking for the registration office, according to the report.

But instead of going to the office, she continued to walk through the halls and stop students as they tried to enter their classrooms.

School security confronted her again, but she refused to stop. That’s when administration was advised of a “potential threat on campus.”

Francisquini managed to elude both security and administrators by leaving through a side exit leading out to the faculty parking lot.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement on Tuesday night.

“This is an unfortunate incident involving a female who trespassed on school grounds under false pretenses. The individual, who posed as a student needing assistance, was approached by school personnel who recognized that she did not belong on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police made contact with the individual and, subsequently, arrested her for her actions. A thorough review of this matter is underway. As always, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees.”

Investigators identified her through her Instagram account, and she was taken into custody at her home.

She was charged with burglary, interference with an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence.